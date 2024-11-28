Orangeville Otters win at Owen Sound swim meet

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters competed in the OSAC Team Challenge Swim Meet in Owen Sound from Nov. 15 to 17 with good results.

The meet was held at the Julie Mcarthur Centre in Owen Sound.

Otters athletes demonstrated impressive resilience, pushing themselves to new heights with many regional qualifiers, a few Ontario Age Group provincial qualifiers, and eight new club records.

The swimmers competed not only with a focus on their own success but that of the team as well.

It was a good learning experience for Otters swimmers as they took on new challenges and gained valuable experience about racing under fatigue, strategy to score more points, and pacing over a three-day meet.

Relay events were particularly meaningful as part of scoring double points.

The coaching staff, including head coach Richard Pady, crafted the meet entries to prepare athletes for the upcoming regional competition with an emphasis on building mental toughness and teamwork.

The Otters outscored the Halton Hills Blue Fins by 1,000 (22 per cent) and the Owen Sound Aquatic Club by over 1,400 (33 per cent).

The win is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the swimmers and coaches along with family support.

The Otters were reminded that the OSAC Team Challenge is not just about one individual time, but putting together everyone’s results and working for something bigger than themselves.

