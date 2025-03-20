Sports

Orangeville Otters make a splash in Georgetown and Barrie

March 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Age Group level of the Orangeville Otters travelled to Halton Hills to compete at the Halton Hills Blue Fins Tuna Splash on March 1.

The Otters had a lot of success at the meet, taking on new races and pushing their limits.

Orangeville swimmers enjoyed the meet and brought home a lot of ribbons.

Coaches congratulated the team for continued growth and dedication to their sport.

That same weekend, the Bronze, Silver, and Gold groups of the Orangeville Otters Swim Club travelled to Barrie to compete in the Annual Pentathlon. In this event, swimmers had to race five events in one day.

This gave competitors an opportunity to push themselves to their maximum potential and see what they could do.

Several of the Otters athletes delivered outstanding performances and achieved personal bests across multiple races.

On Day One of the meet, the Otters had a strong showing in the Boys 15 and Over category, securing first and second place.

Will Gray claimed the top spot, with Curran Brindley finishing close behind in second place.

On Day Two, Will Gray continued his success, winning first place.

The Bronze squad took on the Trojan Pentathlon challenge and did well.

Coaches gave them the goal of racing all five events with maximum effort.

Julia Noronha had a standout performance in the 11-year-old girl’s category. Vivian Herzog had success in the 12-year-old girl’s category.

Otters coaches said they were proud of the team’s performance at the event. 


