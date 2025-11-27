Sports

Orangeville Otters kick off the season with a splash

November 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters Swim Club opened its new season by hosting the second annual Otters Spooky Splash meet from Oct. 24 to 26.

The event welcomed visiting swim clubs from Hanover, Collingwood, Owen Sound, Halton, and Port Elgin.

Not only did the event showcase outstanding swimming, but it also brought many visitors to Orangeville, providing a welcome boost to local restaurants, hotels, and businesses.

It was live-streamed, allowing those who couldn’t attend to still see the action.

Swimmers, coaches, and spectators joined in the Halloween spirit with fun costumes and contests.

The Otters delivered exceptional performances, earning numerous personal bests, multiple club records, and new men’s and women’s open 4x100m medley relay records.

Austin Nelissen set a national para record in the 800m freestyle. Alyssa Smyth broke two national para records in the 800m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

This season also marks a new chapter for the club with the arrival of Head Coach Sam Kuntz.

A former swimmer with the Muskoka Aquatic Club and later the Guelph Gryphons, where he was a two-time MVP and OUA/USports finalist, Kuntz brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to the Otters Club.

His coaching background with Muskoka, the Guelph Marlins, and the Barrie Trojans has already made a strong impression on the swim team.

“It was an amazing way to start the season,” said Head Coach Kuntz of the opening meet. “Our swimmers showed incredible energy, teamwork, and determination throughout the weekend. Seeing so many personal bests and record-breaking swims this early is a great sign of what’s ahead. I couldn’t be prouder of how our team represented the Otters both in and out of the pool.”

The 2025 Spooky Splash Meet was a memorable start to the year, giving the Otters the momentum to head into the season with confidence and excitement.


