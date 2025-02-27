Sports

Orangeville Otters do well at Huronia Region Short Course Championships

February 27, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Huronia Region Short Course Championships brought some of the best swimmers from across the region to compete in the water.

The swim meet was held in Bracebridge from Feb. 7 to 9.

The Orangeville Otters delivered an outstanding performance, finishing second overall in team scoring.

This annual event is a highlight of the season where swimmers push their limits and compete for both personal bests and team success.

It was a spirited competition with some racers competing in as many as 21 races over two and a half days.

The Otters competed with grit, setting personal bests and proving that a strong mindset leads to success.

For many of the swimmers aged 12 and under, the Regionals marked their first multi-day competition. The young swimmers rose to the challenge, supporting each other and racing with determination.

Several Otters swimmers made history by setting new club records while earning qualifications for the provincial championships.

Several of the Otters scored a lot of points. The Otters had the largest number of first-time qualifiers at 18 swimmers.

The coaches had great pride in every athlete’s performance at this competition.

The results of this meet created a strong foundation for the rest of the season.

With Regionals behind them, the Otters are looking ahead with confidence and are ready to build on this success in upcoming competitions.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...

Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local ...

Amidst uncertain future for local Crime Stoppers branch, Dufferin County kicks in funds

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Council has pledged to provide $10,000 in financial assistance to Crime Stoppers of Simcoe–Dufferin–Muskoka, following a ...

Mono deputy mayor was in conflict in trail vote: integrity commissioner

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix has been found to have been in a conflict of interest when he participated in a council ...

Mono council will revisit vote on land for Bruce Trail

By JAMES MATTHEWS Even municipal councils are entitled to claim a mulligan and revisit their vote on an issue after they were rapped on the ...

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding? Now is the chance to show some ...

Dufferin–Caledon Provincial Election Debates to feature local candidates

Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Four Dufferin-based non-profits have teamed up to host two local debates for the 2025 Provincial Election.  The Dufferin Board ...

Town scales back scope of new fire station project

By JAMES MATTHEWS Town staff have scaled back the scope of Orangeville’s new fire station proposal with the hope of trimming construction costs. The changes ...