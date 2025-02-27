Orangeville Otters do well at Huronia Region Short Course Championships

February 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Huronia Region Short Course Championships brought some of the best swimmers from across the region to compete in the water.

The swim meet was held in Bracebridge from Feb. 7 to 9.

The Orangeville Otters delivered an outstanding performance, finishing second overall in team scoring.

This annual event is a highlight of the season where swimmers push their limits and compete for both personal bests and team success.

It was a spirited competition with some racers competing in as many as 21 races over two and a half days.

The Otters competed with grit, setting personal bests and proving that a strong mindset leads to success.

For many of the swimmers aged 12 and under, the Regionals marked their first multi-day competition. The young swimmers rose to the challenge, supporting each other and racing with determination.

Several Otters swimmers made history by setting new club records while earning qualifications for the provincial championships.

Several of the Otters scored a lot of points. The Otters had the largest number of first-time qualifiers at 18 swimmers.

The coaches had great pride in every athlete’s performance at this competition.

The results of this meet created a strong foundation for the rest of the season.

With Regionals behind them, the Otters are looking ahead with confidence and are ready to build on this success in upcoming competitions.

