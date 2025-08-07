Orangeville Northmen’s Junior A Lacrosse Championship series tied after two games

August 7, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Ontario Junior A Lacrosse League (OJALL) championship series is tied after the Orangeville Junior A Northmen took a loss to the Whitby Warriors in Game Two in Whitby on Monday, Aug. 4.

Orangeville and Whitby finished the regular season as the top two teams in the league this year and were separated by only four points when the season wrapped up.

The Northmen eliminated Kitchener-Waterloo in the first round, then went on to dispatch the Peterborough Lakers in the second round in a series that went six games.

It was a good start for the Northmen in the championship series when they won Game One with a score of 7-6 in front of a hometown crowd at Tony Rose Arena in Orangeville on Aug. 1.

It was a real battle between the two top teams, and the game went into overtime when Liam Matthews scored with 2:44 remaining in the third period to tie it up.

Orangeville’s Owen Rahn got the winning goal in overtime to give the Northmen the win in the opening game.

Game Two of the series got underway in Whitby on Monday, Aug. 4.

At the end of the first period, the Warriors had a one-goal lead, going ahead 2-1.

Trey Deere got the only Orangeville goal in the first period.

Deere got his second goal of the night early in the second period to tie the game at two.

The Warriors pulled ahead with two goals in the second period to make it a 4-2 game with one period left.

Whitby scored in the third to get a three-goal lead.

Owen Tovell scored for the Northmen midway in the period.

The real damage for the Northmen came when Whitby scored three in a row over three minutes to lead 8-3 with just over four minutes remaining on the clock.

The Northmen put out a good final effort in a bid to close the gap, scoring two late goals, but that’s all they could do for the night.

Whitby scored two final goals in the final three minutes of the game to leave the floor with a 10-5 win and tie the series at one.

Trey Deere got his third goal of the night late in the final period.

Jaden Ciappara got the final Northmen goal of the night with just over three minutes left in the game.

Liam Matthews continues to lead the Northmen team in points this year. After 27 games, Matthews has scored 63 goals and recorded 88 assists for the season for a total of 151 points.

The best-of-seven OJALL championship series returned to Orangeville on Wednesday, August 6, for Game Three.

Results were not available at press time.

Remaining games:

Game 4 – Friday, Aug. 8, @ Whitby 8 p.m.

Game 5 – Saturday, Aug. 9 @ Orangeville 8 p.m.

Game 6 – Monday, Aug. 11 @Whitby 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7 – Tuesday, Aug. 12 @ Orangeville 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Readers Comments (0)