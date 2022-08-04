Orangeville Minor Hockey hosting consignment sale, providing all equipment needed for under $100

August 4, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

We love our hockey, but it’s also one of the most, if not the most expensive sports to play.

The cost of equipment alone can be a big expense for families.

To help with the cost of outfitting young players for the coming season, Orangeville Minor Hockey is again hosting a consignment sale.

The last sale was in 2019, and many families have asked if the event will be returning. The pandemic and inflation are hitting many families hard, and Orangeville Minor Hockey is trying to help keep costs down with the return of the equipment sale.

Over the years, families have been able to fit their kids from head to toe for less than $100.

Children as young as four years of age who are starting out, or adults needing equipment as they’re getting back into the game have purchased quality used equipment at the sale.

Equipment drop off as well as the sale will take place at Mono Plaza, Unit 2. The Plaza is located just north of Orangeville on the east side of Highway 10. Unit 2 is located on the north side facing the Highway.

Families are encouraged to sell their used equipment on consignment with the seller receiving 70 per cent and Orangeville minor Hockey receiving 30 per cent of any equipment sold during the three-day event.

Families can also donate their equipment to Orangeville Minor Hockey with all money raised going back into the Hockey Association.

In previous years, Orangeville Minor Hockey has donated unclaimed and donated equipment to the Rotary Clubs of Palgrave and Etobicoke. Over 18 tons of equipment has been collected by organizations, sorted, and shipped north to First Nations communities. Over 60,000 children have received equipment through this effort.

It should be noted that quality under garments and protective wear may be accepted if clean and in excellent condition. Do not bring sweaters / jerseys, socks, or hockey jackets.

Items accepted include, helmets with a CSA sticker (helmets do not expire in Canada), Mask with CSA sticker, neck guards, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, pants, shin pads, skates (hockey skates only), and sticks.

For goalies, accepted equipment includes, neck guards, body armour, blockers, catching gloves, goalie pants, goalie pads, goalie skates, and goalie sticks.

Equipment can be dropped at the Mono Plaza on Monday, August 29, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Wednesday, August 31, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The equipment sale will take place at Mono Plaza Unit 2, on Tuesday, September 6, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Thursday, September 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The equipment sale is a ‘cash only’ event.

Unsold equipment and cash can be picked up at Mono Plaza Unit 2, on Monday, September 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Tuesday, September 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

