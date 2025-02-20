General News

Orangeville Lions donate $226,000 to local charities through TVBingo

February 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Lions Club, through its weekly TVBingo fundraiser, has dispersed $226,000 in the form of grants, since its inception.

The not-for-profit, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024, gives out over $100,000 in prize money through TVBingo each year, in cooperation with RogersTV.

Some of the local not-for-profits that have received funding through TVBingo and formerly held Radio Bingo include Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dufferin and District, Dufferin Youth Shelter, Family Transition Place, Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin, Hospice Dufferin, Theatre Orangeville and the Lighthouse.

In addition to grants for local charities, TVBingo funds are also used to assist regional programs such as Lions Home for the Deaf and Lions Guide Dogs.

The TVBingo Funds are dispersed through the Orangeville Lions Club’s licence with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario with strict guidelines.

Starting as Radio Bingo in 2021, TVBingo is available to residents of Orangeville and surrounding municipalities. Each TVBingo season has 32 games, which occur weekly.

The Orangeville Lions Club also fundraises through its annual Home and Garden Show. This year’s event takes place from April 4 to 6 at the Orangeville Agricultural Society Event Centre.

The Home and Garden Show showcases hundreds of local vendors who are eager to display their products and services.

Last year’s event raised over $50,000 for the Orangeville Lions Club, which is used to support the community. Recent projects spearheaded by the club include the Lions Park Sportspad, the BMX Park, Island Lake Playscape and Island Lake Pergola.

Started in 1949 with a membership of 22, the Orangeville Lions Club has remained strong over the years and currently has 53 members.

“Our Club is growing with new men and women joining each month and we welcome new members who wish to join us in our work to ‘serve’ our community,” said the Orangeville Lions in a press release.


