Orangeville Legion to celebrate birth of Canada with annual celebration

June 26, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Legion, Col. Fitzgerald Branch 233, is inviting the community to celebrate Canada Day.

The Legion will be open to the public from 12 to 5 p.m. on July. 1, with opening ceremonies getting underway at 2 p.m. There will be a March of the Colours led by Legion members.

There will also be a BBQ and birthday cake to mark Canada’s 158th birthday.

Canada was founded on July 1, 1867, after the British North America Act, now referred to as the Constitution Act, 1867, was passed, joining together several colonies to form what was then called the Dominion of Canada.

The Canada Day event at the Orangeville Legion provides a great opportunity for people to socialize and celebrate the birth of the nation.

Local dignitaries have been invited and are expected to make an appearance.

The Orangeville Legion is located at 7 John St., Orangeville.

