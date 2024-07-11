Sports

Orangeville hockey player drafted by Montreal Canadiens

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville native Logan Sawyer is going to start the next phase of his hockey career after being selected 78th overall by the Montreal Canadiens.

Logan played the 2023-24 season with the Brooks Bandits. Based in Brooks Alberta, the Bandits played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the British Columbia Hockey League in February 2024.

During the 2023-24 season, Logan tallied 78 points in 59 games.

The 6’1, 18-year-old forward had 15 points over 12 games in the playoffs.

The NHL draft for 2024 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a press conference after the draft, Logan said he was thrilled to be heading to the Canadiens’ camp.

“It’s awesome, best jersey in the league for sure,” Logan said. “They’re the best team so I can’t wait to get started.”

He said the draft itself was a waiting game.

“It was a little nerve wracking, but I was trying to stay as positive as I could and I got drafted by the best team that could have taken me.”

Logan was asked to describe his strengths on the ice.

“I’m more of a skilled forward,” he said. “I create a lot of chances, I use my hockey IQ really well, and my big frame. I’m an offensive threat.”

When asked if he was expecting to be drafted by Montreal, Logan replied, “I had an interview with them on Thursday. Obviously you never know where you’re going to get drafted, but I had a good feeling with them. I didn’t know what round exactly, but I was fortunate enough to go in the third round, which is pretty surreal.”


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Former NHL pros to face off in annual Hockey Night in Dufferin Caledon fundraiser

By Sam Odrowski Pro hockey players will be lacing up their skates for the third annual Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon. Former NHL players Doug Gilmour, ...

Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association to host hands-on clinic for junior plow enthusiasts

By Sam Odrowski An educational event to help young people learn about plowing or enhance their existing skills is coming to the region. The Junior ...

Equipment failure closes Tony Rose pool

By JAMES MATTHEWS A crucial piece of equipment’s failure at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre has led Orangeville to consider the pool’s future. A ...

Quality food, entertainment and family-friendly fun coming to 15th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest

By Sam Odrowski There will be no shortage of delicious food available to residents of Dufferin County and the surrounding area next weekend. The 15th ...

Resident takes council to task for infrastructure failures

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident gives town council a failing grade when it comes to the management of municipal facilities. Fead Street ...

Orangeville council takes stock of ‘tsunami of asset depletion’

By JAMES MATTHEWS Effective asset management is investing in the right municipal infrastructure at the correct time. And Orangeville has taken another step toward more ...