Orangeville hockey player drafted by Montreal Canadiens

July 11, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

Orangeville native Logan Sawyer is going to start the next phase of his hockey career after being selected 78th overall by the Montreal Canadiens.

Logan played the 2023-24 season with the Brooks Bandits. Based in Brooks Alberta, the Bandits played in the Alberta Junior Hockey League before joining the British Columbia Hockey League in February 2024.

During the 2023-24 season, Logan tallied 78 points in 59 games.

The 6’1, 18-year-old forward had 15 points over 12 games in the playoffs.

The NHL draft for 2024 took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a press conference after the draft, Logan said he was thrilled to be heading to the Canadiens’ camp.

“It’s awesome, best jersey in the league for sure,” Logan said. “They’re the best team so I can’t wait to get started.”

He said the draft itself was a waiting game.

“It was a little nerve wracking, but I was trying to stay as positive as I could and I got drafted by the best team that could have taken me.”

Logan was asked to describe his strengths on the ice.

“I’m more of a skilled forward,” he said. “I create a lot of chances, I use my hockey IQ really well, and my big frame. I’m an offensive threat.”

When asked if he was expecting to be drafted by Montreal, Logan replied, “I had an interview with them on Thursday. Obviously you never know where you’re going to get drafted, but I had a good feeling with them. I didn’t know what round exactly, but I was fortunate enough to go in the third round, which is pretty surreal.”

