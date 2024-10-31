Orangeville high school’s cross-country runners qualify for OFSAA

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) cross-country team had outstanding results in the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association (CWOSSA) competition.

The regional competition was held at Greens at Renton in Simcoe, Ontario on Thursday, Oct. 24, and featured the top cross-country runners in the region.

To make it to that level of competition, local runners had to qualify at the District 4/10 Cross Country Championships held at Island Lake Conservation Area on Oct. 16.

In the District Championships, the ODSS senior boys team swept the division with the top five finishes with all five runners completing the 6.2-kilometre course within one minute and four seconds of each other.

The CWOSSA event meant the runners were up against the best athletes in the region.

ODSS athletes put out their best effort and produced some good results.

Two ODSS teams won CWOSSA and qualified to go to provincial competition, OFSAA, and will go up against the best cross-country runners in Ontario.

The ODSS senior boys team, which won the CWOSSA competition, will have Logan Willcott, Craig Stevenson, Thomas Beukeboom, Owen Baileybraun, Reuben MacLeod, and alternate Ryan Lunnie, representing Orangeville at OFSAA.

Logan Willcott was the number one finisher in the senior boys competition, crossing the finish line with a winning time of 17:29.3 for the 6.2-kilometre course.

The ODSS senior girl’s team also won CWOSSA.

The senior girls team, Ailsa Bogan-Randeraad, Keira Phillip, Talia Osborne, Mack Broom, Abby Groves, and alternate Chloe Jade Grondin, will represent Orangeville at the provincial level.

Ailsa was the top finisher for Orangeville completing the course in sixth place with a time of 23:07.9. Keira was just three seconds behind, finishing with a time of 23:10.4.

One individual runner also qualified to go to OFSAA.

Junior boys competitor Liam Willcott finished in 7th place in the junior division with a time of 16:11.0 and will go on to compete with the best junior runners in the province.

OFSAA competition will take place in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 4.

