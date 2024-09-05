General News

Orangeville Food Bank invites community to assist with food sort for Hunger Action Month

September 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

September is Hunger Action Month and the Orangeville Food Bank is preparing to host a food sorting event to mark the occasion.

This food sort will take place Friday Sept. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Orangeville Food Bank, 3 Commerce Rd.

The Hunger Action Month is marked by an annual campaign, taking place throughout September, with the goal of raising awareness around hunger locally, provincially and internationally. The campaign also seeks to encourage people to take action on food insecurity through advocacy, education, volunteering, and donations.

The food sorting event is an opportunity for the public, along with Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, local municipal delegates, staff, and board of directors to learn about the impact of policy on the lives of people in our community.  

The event will also help spark conversations around the challenges food bank users and the food bank are facing, and how each level of government can enact poverty reduction policies

The Orangeville Food Bank is a not-for-profit organization that provides emergency food and supplies to over 1,400 people a month and is supported by over 200 volunteers.


