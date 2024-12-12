Orangeville District Secondary Schools Bears girls’ volleyball teams start new season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) Scarlet Bears girls’ volleyball teams are back on the court after starting the new season.

The Bears first games got underway on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The season runs through to Feb. 6, before heading into the playoffs for quarter-final and semi-final rounds to determine which two teams will compete for the District 10 championship this year.

Eight high schools have entered junior and senior teams in the District 10 competition this year.

Along with ODSS, there are teams from Bishop Macdonell, Centennial Collegiate, John F. Ross, Centre Wellington, St. James, Our Lady of Lourdes (OLOL) and Guelph Collegiate.

Junior

The Bears junior girls’ team is currently in sixth place in the Junior Division standings. They lost their first match to John F. Ross but rebounded with a 3-1 win over OLOL in their second match on Nov. 28.

The juniors had to settle for losses during competition in their next two matches.

Bishop Macdonell is currently undefeated and in first place in the junior division. They are followed by Centennial Collegiate and Ross.

The Junior Bears will place their next match on home court on Thursday, Dec. 12, when they will host Centre Wellington with a 4 p.m. start.

Senior

The Bears senior girls’ volleyball team are in fifth place in the District 10 standings with a 2-2 record.

Guelph Collegiate is currently leading the senior division with an undefeated 4-0 record.

They are followed by St. James and Centennial Collegiate.

The Bears won their last match 3-0 over Bishop Macdonell on the ODSS home court on Dec. 5.

The senior Bears team are back on home court for their next match today (Dec. 12), when they host Centre Wellington.

Game time is 4 p.m.

