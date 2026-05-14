Orangeville District Secondary School varsity girls rugby team move into third place

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School (ODDS) Bears girls’ varsity rugby team are gaining momentum with two wins in their last two games.

The Bears won 19-5 over Centre Wellington on May 4, then followed up with another win when they hosted Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute from Guelph on the pitch at ODSS on Wednesday, May 6.

The win moved the Bears up into third place in the District 4/10 standings.

It was a good first half for the Bears in Wednesday’s game when they scored three times to take the lead.

Keeping up the pressure in the second half, the Bears scored again while putting up a strong defensive effort to keep their opponents from advancing.

“I think it was a good game and we played really well as a team,” said Bears player Eden Connelly after the game. “On offence we did well passing the ball, and when we went down the ground and getting pops up. We had a good strong defence and got our tackles in. We’ve had a great season. I love this team, we’ve been having an amazing season.”

Teammate Vaida Osborne said she thinks the Bears had a good performance in the game against Centennial Collegiate.

“I think we really stepped up working as a team and our passing has gotten a lot better,” Vaida said after Wednesday’s game. “I think the dynamic of the team has really improved and done so well this season. We did really well getting the ball out wide and working together as a team and help each other out. On defence I think we did really well getting up on the line and catching them so they couldn’t get too many yards on us. We did a good job of spreading out and taking their yards from them.”

The final from Wednesday’s game was a 44-5 win for the ODSS team.

The Bears had their final regular-season game on Wednesday, May 13, against Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne, with results not available at press time.

The District 4/10 playoffs will start on Tuesday, May 19, with semi-final games.

The District championship is scheduled for Thursday, May 21.

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