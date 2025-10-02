Orangeville District Secondary School senior girls’ basketball team tied for first place

October 2, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears senior girls’ basketball team is having a stellar season, going undefeated after the first five games in the District 10 regular season schedule.

The Bears started the season on Sept. 16 and opened with a 64-14 win over Our Lady of Lourdes.

Over the five games, the squad has averaged 58 points per game while allowing only 33 points against on average.

They are now tied for first place with Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute from Guelph. Both teams are undefeated.

The Bears hosted the St. James Catholic High School Lions in the gym at ODSS on Tuesday, Sept. 30.

At the half, the ODSS team was leading 34-17.

They increased the lead to 51-20 at the end of the third quarter.

The game ended with a 58-27 win for the Bears.

It was a fast-paced game with both teams playing well, except the Bears were far more accurate shooters.

“It thought it was a good game, it was aggressive,” said Bears point guard Paige Corrigale. “I think we played good as a team. We kept our composure even though it was aggressive, and we just played our game. I think we did a good job at driving and kicking out.”

Teammate Leah Firth said the team is putting a lot of effort into the season.

“We’re coming back each year stronger and stronger,” Leah said. “We’re practicing and putting in a lot of work [in] this year. We’re taking it seriously and practicing hard. On defence, we communicated. We are being in the right spots on the court and talking a lot, and sticking together as a team.”

There are 14 games on the District 10 senior schedule this year.

The Bears will return to their home court at ODSS on Tuesday, Oct. 7, when they will host the squad from Guelph Collegiate.

Game time is 3:45 p.m.

