Orangeville District Secondary School boys’ hockey team moves into second place

January 12, 2023

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Bears boy’s hockey team has moved into second place in the District standings with a 7-5 win over Norwell District Secondary School on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Bears have won seven games in a row after starting the season with three consecutive losses. They have gelled as a team and are getting stronger as the season goes on.

Tuesday’s game against Norwell District was tied 2-2 at the end of the first period.

The Bears hit the back of the Norwell net three times in the second period before Norwell responded with a late goal with two minutes remaining in the period.

Returning for the final period, both teams played well and it was a fast-paced game on the ice. Orangeville scored twice in the third period to win the game 7-4.

“It was a good first period, we started off strong,” summed up Bears centre, Ethan Murrary. “We got pucks in [the] net and we came into the second period ready to battle. We played a lot better in the second, we passed the puck well and finished out checks. In the third period we slowed down a bit, but [it] happens to every team. We’ll make sure that next game we’re ready to go in the third period.”

After losing the first three games of the season, the Bears turned it around and have been on a winning streak.

“We started off slow but we’ve been picking it up,” Ethan said. “It’s been a good second half of the season.”

The Bears are now in second place in the District 10 standings with 14 points and a 7-3 record.

John F. Ross is currently in first place with a 7-1 record.

Centre Wellington District High School is in third place followed by St. James in the number four spot.

The Bears have two more games on the regular season schedule before heading into the District playoffs, which are scheduled to begin with the quarter-finals on Feb. 13.

ODSS will be back on home ice at Tony Rose arena on Thursday, Jan. 12, when they will host Erin District High School with a 2:00 p.m. start.

The Bear’s final game of the regular season will have the Bears up against St. James, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Tony Rose.

The puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

