Orangeville District Secondary School Bears girl’s hockey team in second place

December 5, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

A home ice win over Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School from Guelph has left the Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears girl’s varsity hockey team in second place in the District 10 standings.

The Bears are having a good season and are looking like a cohesive unit on the ice this year.

There are six teams entered in the District 10 girl’s hockey competition.

In the first game of the season the Bears slammed the team from St. James Catholic High School 11-0 to start the season with a win.

On Nov. 14, the ODSS team was up against John F. Ross on home ice at Tony Rose Arena in front of a large contingent of fans.

The game ended the third period in a 3-3 tie, and the teams returned for overtime to decide the winner.

Ross scored in the OT period to end the game 4-3.

In the third game of the season, the Bears were up against Centennial Collegiate. The ODSS team left the ice with a 6-3 win in that game.

The ODSS squad picked up two more points when they hosted Bishop Macdonell on Nov. 28, at Tony Rose Arena. That game ended with a 7-2 win for the Bears.

The Bears are now in second place in the District 10 standings with seven points, including one point they picked up from the OT loss.

The team from John F. Ross have moved into first place after going undefeated for four games.

Centre Wellington District High School is in third place with a 3-1 record. They are followed by Centennial Collegiate and Bishop Macdonell who both have one win and two points.

The squad from St. James are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Bears will travel to Fergus on Dec. 5, to face Centre Wellington District High School.

They will return to home ice at Tony Rose Arena on Dec. 12, when they will host St. James.

Game time is 2 p.m.

