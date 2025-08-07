Orangeville Dairy Queen to participate in Miracle Treat Day next week

By Sam Odrowski

A fundraising flurry is coming to Orangeville, with Miracle Treat Day returning to the local Dairy Queen on Thursday, Aug. 14.

Customers have the opportunity to support SickKids Foundation with the purchase of a Blizzard Treat at 540 Riddell Rd, Orangeville. The net proceeds of the Blizzard sales will be provided to the foundation.

“DQ Canada has been a committed partner in children’s health for more than four decades, and Miracle Treat Day is a powerful example of what happens when communities rally together,” said Adam Starkman, President and CEO of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Every Blizzard Treat sold helps fuel ground breaking research and discovery, life-changing innovations and healing environments that make the hospital experience less overwhelming for families, ultimately, helping kids get back to being kids.”

Miracle Treat Day is in its 23rd year, and has raised over $55 million since its inception.

This year, DQ Canada is partnering with known Blizzard lover Brad Marchand, who hails from Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“As a dad, supporting children’s health, especially through Canadian children’s hospitals, is something I care deeply about,” said Marchand. “Buying a Blizzard Treat may seem like a small thing but on Miracle Treat Day it’s part of something so much bigger.”

Money raised through Miracle Treat Day will support SickKids Hospital’s most urgent priorities. This helps to ensure children receive the care and support they need most.

Last year, children’s hospitals in Canada had over 3 million visits.

“On Miracle Treat Day, DQ franchisees, staff and volunteers come together in communities across the country to raise money for local hospital foundations and help ensure kids can access the care they need, close to home,” reads a statement from DQ Canada

The Orangeville Dairy Queen will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Miracle Treat Day – Aug. 14.

