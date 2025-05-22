Headline News

Orangeville council lobbies against strong mayor powers

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post wants nothing to do with the so-called provincial strong mayor powers.

In fact, she hopes the crowd at Queen’s Park will see fit to rescind it completely. And her council colleagues support her request to the provincial government.

Strong mayor power legislation was expanded to include Orangeville as of May 1 to help deliver on provincial priorities such as building more homes, transit, and other infrastructure.

That’s when the province expanded the catchment of the strong mayor powers to include 169 more municipalities than the initial number when introduced in 2022.

Provincial priorities include putting up 1.5 million new residential houses by December 2031 and the required infrastructure to support new housing.

Post said municipalities have committed to try to alleviate the housing crisis by way of local planning approvals and community-led solutions. But the strong mayor powers alter local democratic governance by concentrating decision-making authority into a single individual. That weakens the role of elected councils and goes against collaboration and shared leadership.

The strong mayor powers give a mayor the ability to veto certain bylaws passed by the elected council. The mayor would have the power to solely appoint a CAO and to appoint and remove managers at any level.

Mayors will be able to modify and establish a municipality’s organizational structure, the mandates of committees, and the appointment of chairs and vice-chairs on committees and boards.

It gives them the authority to direct employees to undertake research and provide advice to the mayor, and the municipality, and to carry out duties to implement those decisions, including those of the mayor.

The provincial government’s move creates uncertainty within municipal organizations, impacts staff morale, and risks eroding the trust that underpins effective municipal governance, Post said.

There is currently no oversight to ensure Strong Mayor Powers are being used appropriately and as intended, she said. The legislation itself has been described by some as open to interpretation. And that’s a fundamental flaw in the responsible application of these potentially dangerous powers.

“The primary barriers to housing construction are not rooted in municipal decision-making processes, but in broader market conditions, infrastructure constraints, and the lack of effective provincial and federal policy supports to stimulate affordable and attainable housing development,” Post said.

Councillor Debbie Sherwood applauded Post for her stand.

“Thank you for respecting the democratic process and you have the utmost respect for us as councillors and staff,” Sherwood said. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

New executive director brings experience in trauma-informed advocacy to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services

By Paula Brown Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has appointed a new executive director. The Board of Directors for CDVS announced earlier this month that Julie ...

Fuzz-rock Band 027 returning to Orangeville for home tour stop

By Joshua Drakes From a small community center in the middle of nowhere to what a fan called “Sheer Sonic Noise,” this homegrown punk trio ...

Orangeville council lobbies against strong mayor powers

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post wants nothing to do with the so-called provincial strong mayor powers. In fact, she hopes the crowd at ...

#RootedInCommunity Food Drive returning to Orangeville this weekend 

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville’s mayor is bringing back a popular fundraiser that generated over 20,000 pounds of food and more than $8,500 last October. The ...

Orangeville taps the brakes on bypass road speed limit

By JAMES MATTHEWS The speed limit on a portion of Riddell Road will be lowered in the interest of community safety. Town of Orangeville staff ...

Tickets on sale now for 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree in support of local hospital

By Paula Brown Juno-award-winning musician Jim Cuddy will be helping raise funds for health care in Dufferin County as he takes the stage in Mulmur ...

Smile Cookie Campaign sets record with $50,000 donation to Headwaters

By Sam Odrowski The recent Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised a record amount of money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). In partnership with ...

Dufferin County food banks each receive $10,000 in food donations from Kraft Hockeyville

By Paula Brown North Dufferin residents who rallied to support Honeywood Arena during the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition have done more than help raise funds ...

Dufferin Arts Council launching bursary, scholarship programs to support artists in the region

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin Arts Council will distribute $15,000 to aspiring and semi-established artists through its annual programs later this year. Submissions for the ...

No completion date available on Hansen Boulevard construction

By JAMES MATTHEWS Owners of a stalled Orangeville housing development cite a development charge credit agreement with the town as a key milestone toward the ...