Orangeville council considers snow removal rebate program

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The Town of Orangeville will look into providing rebates to help local senior citizen homeowners weather the snow this winter.

Councillor Andy Macintosh, in his notice of motion, said access to safe and clear pathways in winter is essential for all Orangeville residents, especially seniors and persons with disabilities. Snow and ice can pose challenges to accessibility and safe passage, particularly for individuals with mobility issues.

Alleviating those concerns fits in line with concerns the municipality’s Age Friendly Advisory Committee strives to address.

The group consults with residents about issues affecting seniors, aims to provide a forum for seniors to exchange information about current issues and emerging concerns and works to improve awareness of services available to Orangeville’s seniors.

The Snow Angels Canada program provides a tool to connect neighbours within their communities either looking for snow removal services or becoming a volunteer. Several municipalities offer programs similar to the Snow Angels Canada program that allow neighbours to assist with snow removal, Macintosh said.

A rebate program can provide financial assistance to residents who hire third-party services for snow and ice removal from their driveways and sidewalks during the winter.

As part of his motion, Macintosh suggested staff be directed to develop and implement a Snow Removal Rebate Program as a pilot project for the coming winter.

The motion also stated that the Snow Removal Rebate Program be offered as a pilot project, with a budget of $10,000 being funded from both the Age Friendly Advisory Committee and Access Orangeville special project budgets.

He proposed the pilot project provide a $200 rebate for snow removal services for qualified applicants.

Coun. Rick Stevens, a member of the Access Orangeville Committee, said the group is behind Macintosh’s effort.

Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor asked if the money to be used by the groups has been allocated for one purpose but is being directed toward the rebate initiative.

“That’s correct,” Macintosh said.

Coun. Debbie Sherwood asked Macintosh to clarify the stipulation in his motion that the rebate be available to qualified applicants. She asked how the term qualified would fit the proposed program.

Macintosh said there isn’t a specific definition nailed down as yet.

“We are going to have a checklist that you’ve got to meet to be able to qualify for the $200,” he said.

He said the Age Friendly Advisory Committee will meet Nov. 19 and some of the proposed program’s particulars will be discussed.

Coun. Joe Andrews asked if residents would pay out of pocket first for the snow removal services and then apply for the rebate.

“Yes, they will have to pony up the money up front if they’re going to do that,” Macintosh said. “We only have so much money so we can only do so many people. We’re looking at 50 people right now with the money we have. So It’ll be the first 50 people who sign up that will get the money if they qualify.”

Mayor Lisa Post suggested an amendment in order to give the initiative more transparency given that taxpayers’ money is being used.

As opposed to having staff develop and implement the program, Post said it might be better to have staff report back to council with their recommendations on how to implement the program.

“Just so that council understands what the checks and balances are and we can be confident in the parameters that are being utilized to qualify applicants,” she said.

“This is a pilot project,” Macintosh said. “It’s not perfect. Seeing how it goes the first year, we may want to increase it (or) we may not want to do it again.”

“I think it’s very innovative thinking and that’s what this council has been trying to do,” Taylor said. “Do different things and try to make it easier for our citizens.”

Readers Comments (0)