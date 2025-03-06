General News

Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival named top 100 festival in Ontario

March 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is again receiving recognition for the quality of entertainment it provides to residents and tourists each year.

For the 12th year in a row, the three-day event has been listed as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario.

“Receiving this important industry award is a true honour for all of us at the Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival,” said Nancy Claridge, president of the festival’s board of directors. “On behalf of the board of directors and festival volunteers, we are filled with excitement and gratitude for the continued support that allows us to bring this incredible celebration of music to our community.”

Last year, the 20th Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival saw record attendance, with over 40,000 people turning out from May 31 to June 2.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at our 21st annual Festival on May 30 to June 1,” said Claridge.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept through Ontario

By Paula Brown Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term as MPP of Dufferin-Caledon. Jones ...

First local case of measles confirmed by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

By Paula Brown Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) is warning the community about the circulation of measles. The local public health unit announced in a press ...

Town of Orangeville continues to address fallout from cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville is presently dealing with a cyber-attack impacting Theatre Orangeville, the Orangeville Public Library and several departments. The Town ...

Having taxpayers foot the bill is unsustainable: Mono mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono staff never cease the search for ways to lower municipal taxes. Mono resident Rob Martellacci asked town council during its Feb. ...

Penalty too low to compensate for false fire alarms: Mono’s deputy mayor

By JAMES MATTHEWS The Town of Mono may revisit its means to deal with false alarms to emergency services. False alarms shouldn’t be subsidized by ...

COBS Bread fundraising for Orangeville Food Bank with raffle and Donation Day

By Sam Odrowski A staff-led initiative at a local bakery is looking to raise $4,000 for the Orangeville Food Bank. COBS Bread (489 Broadway) is ...

Orangeville council hears about proposed six-story development on Broadway

By JAMES MATTHEWS Proponents of a Broadway housing development knocked a storey off the proposed building and have put more housing units into their revised ...

Orangeville Food Bank raises over $173,000 at annual Coldest Night of the Year

By Sam Odrowski The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night ...

Everything you need to know about voting in today’s provincial election

By Sam Odrowski The provincial election is taking place today (Feb. 27) and there are several different voting locations in the Dufferin–Caledon riding. To find ...

Orangeville Blitz donates 150 stuffed animals to Headwaters

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Staying at a hospital can be a scary and difficult situation, especially for pediatric patients. However, a local ...