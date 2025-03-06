Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival named top 100 festival in Ontario

March 6, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is again receiving recognition for the quality of entertainment it provides to residents and tourists each year.

For the 12th year in a row, the three-day event has been listed as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario.

“Receiving this important industry award is a true honour for all of us at the Orangeville Blues & Jazz Festival,” said Nancy Claridge, president of the festival’s board of directors. “On behalf of the board of directors and festival volunteers, we are filled with excitement and gratitude for the continued support that allows us to bring this incredible celebration of music to our community.”

Last year, the 20th Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival saw record attendance, with over 40,000 people turning out from May 31 to June 2.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at our 21st annual Festival on May 30 to June 1,” said Claridge.

