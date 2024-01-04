Orangeville Blitz passes halfway mark in the season

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz are past the halfway mark in the Western Ontario Super Hockey League with seven games left on the regular season schedule.

THE WOSHL has a 24-game regular season schedule.

The chance of the Blitz making the playoffs is low. The League will hold a ‘play-in’ round to determine which of the bottom teams will make the lowest berth in the playoff rounds.

However, the Blitz have managed to win only one game this season while taking 15 losses. They have only two points this year.

Their last outing against the Dunnville Aeros on Dunnville home ice resulted in an 8-3 loss.

Starting the new year, the Tillsonburg Thunder are in first place with an 11-22 record and 23 points.

In second place, the Strathroy Jets have a 10-6 record and 21 points. They are followed by the Stratford Fighting Irish, Petrolia Squires, and the Tilbury Bluebirds.

The Woodstock Lakers are in the number six spot, followed by the Alvinston Killer Bees, Elora Rocks, and the Delhi Flames. The Blitz are in tenth place in the League.

Out of Woodstock, Kevin Hu is currently leading the League in points with 46 – 28 goals and 18 assists.

Orangeville’s top points earner is Joshua Miller, who has 9 goals and 8 assists – good for 17 points this season.

The Blitz have two road games to start the new year in Delhi and Alvinston.

They will return to home ice at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Saturday, January 13, to host the Delhi Flames.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

