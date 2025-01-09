Sports

Orangeville Blitz lead division at midway mark in season

January 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Blitz hockey team are having a good season.

The senior team is leading the COSHL Division of the Ontario Super Hockey League with an 11-5 record and 23 points.

They are 10 points ahead of the second-place Richmond Hill Coyotes.

The Blitz had a slow start in the season but turned it all around in November and early December when they won seven in a row.

In the final game of 2024, the Orangeville team took a 6-4 loss to the Richmond Hill Coyotes on Dec. 20.

So far this year, the Blitz have been a high-scoring team, averaging seven goals per game over the first 16 games of the season, while allowing only 3.5 goals against in the same time.

In the third place in the division, the Madoc Wildcats have a 4-6 record and eight points.

They are followed by the Trent Hills Stallions and the County Royals who have won only one game this year.

In the League’s nine-team WOSHL division, the Alvinston Killer Bees are in first place with a 16-1 record and 32 points.

They are followed by the Elor Rocks with an 11-5 record, and the Petrolia Squires who have a 9-9 record so far this year.

The League’s season will run through to March 8, before heading into playoffs. 

The Blitz had a break over the holiday season and had some time off of the ice.

They will return to home ice at the Alder Street arena in Orangeville on Friday, Jan. 10, when they will host the Toronto Rocks.

Game time is 8 p.m.


