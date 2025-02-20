Orangeville-based martial artist wins Canadian National Title in Muay Thai

By Brian Lockhart

Local Muay Thai fighter, and Kru at the Art of 8 Martial Arts Academy in Orangeville, Martello Jones, claimed the Canadian Title in Muay Thai fighting in the cruiser weight division after a bout on Nov. 23, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council.

The fight took place in Belleville and was apart of a full card for the night.

Scheduled for five, three-minute rounds, Jones dispatched his opponent in just under 40 seconds into the first round, winning the fight with a knockout and taking the title.

Jones faced his opponent three years prior in Alberta, however, he entered the fight with an existing injury to his ribs and decided not to continue after the second round because of the risk of having a punctured lung.

Muay Thai is similar to kick boxing but also allows the use of other moves.

“To the uninformed, they would reference kick boxing as the closest sport to Muay Thai,” Jones explained. “Unlike kick boxing, Muay Thai uses knees, elbows, and the clinch. At the amateur level, it’s very safe. We wear head gear, shin guards, and elbow guards so the chance of getting a cut or anything like that, is very small. At the professional level there are no safety pads worn.”

The title ‘Kru’ is a Thai word meaning coach, teacher, or trainer.

Unlike other martial arts where someone is a ‘sensei,’ the title of Kru is given by students and others, to someone who has achieved a level of recognition and is given the title out of respect.

“It all depends on how much time and dedication you put into the sport,” Jones explained. “Becoming a Kru really means becoming an instructor with a commitment. Krus that I trained under, officially recognized me as a Kru after 12 years of training. I was teaching before gaining that official recognition, but I never referred to myself or allowed anyone to refer to me as Kru, until my Krus conferred that title upon me.”

Jones has been involved in the sport for 14 years.

“It is a martial art that was born on a battlefield and the villages of Thailand,” Jones explained.

In a country that has had more than its share of invaders, Muay Thai was developed as a way to fight off invaders.

“Now people train for fitness, the culture, and developing good solid defence skills,” Jones explained. “Around 1 per cent will move on to compete. People try to win provincial or national championships as well as North America and world titles. You compete based on weight class and experience.”

The championship title fight was over in mere seconds into the first round.

“The fight was amazing, the fight ended in 38 or 40 seconds,” Jones said. “He was a dominant kicker – he kicked and I countered – he was knocked out cold.”

Now that Jones is a champion, he admits he has a target on his back as other up-and-comers will be out to take his title.

Jones owns and operates the Art of 8 Martial Arts Academy in Orangeville.

It is a large 5,000 square foot training facility located at the Orangeville Mall.

