Orangeville athletes compete at District track and field championships

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Athletes from Orangeville District Secondary School and Westside Secondary School competed in the District 4/10 championships held in Guelph over two days.

The first competition took place at the University of Guelph on Tuesday, May 7. The second day of the competition happened at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph on Tuesday, May 14.

Champion athletes are now competing at CWOSSA in Brantford on May yesterday and today (May 22-23).

Notable results from Orangeville include:

  • Jaylen Padayachee, ODSS – First place, Junior high jump – 1.61m
  • Nick Watson, ODSS – Second place, 100m junior hurdles ­– 16.86
  • Katie Raue, ODSS – First place, long jump – 4.65m
  • Bray Wallace, ODSS – Sixth place, Junior javelin – 19.37m
  • Zoe Papavasiliou, ODSS – Eighth place, Novice javelin – 14.12m
  • Liam Hind – Third place, Senior shot put – 10.73m
  • Jeremy Kalnay, ODSS – Fifth place, Senior shot put – 10.27m
  • Zachary Baily, ODSS – Fourth place, Junior shot put – 10.43m
  • Logan Willcott, ODSS – First place, Open steeplechase – 6.26.71
  • Owen Bailey-Braun, ODSS – Fourth place, Open steeplechase – 6.37.20
  • Thomas Beukeboom, ODSS – Fifth place, Open steeplechase – 6.455.41
  • Leah Wenediktow, ODSS – Second place, Novice 100m dash – 13.30
  • Saige Hazell-Schell, ODSS – Second place, Junior 100m dash – 13.49
  • Jordan Gorman, ODSS – Sixth place, Junior 100m dash – 13.91
  • Demaiyah Woodard, ODSS – First place, Senior 100m dash – 12.71
  • Demaiyah Woodward, ODSS – First place, Senior 200m dash – 25.90
  • Nick Watson, ODSS – Third place, Junior 100m hurdles – 16.52
  • Jack Haddock, ODSS – First place, Senior 400m hurdles – 102.34
  • Ailsa Bogan-Randeraad, ODSS – Third place, Junior 1500m – 5.23.35 and Second place, Junior 800m – 2.33.96
  • Keira Phillip, ODSS – Fourth place, Junior 1500m – 5.23.65 and Third place, Junior 800m – 2.35.97
  • Ailsa Bogan-Randeraad, ODSS – First place, Junior 3000m – 12.16.20
  • Craig Stevenson, ODSS – First place, Senior 800m – 200.98
  • Bray Wallace, ODSS – First place, Junior Discus – 23.06m
  • Zachary Baily – Third place, Junior discus – 32.47m
  • Liam Hind, ODSS – Second place, Senior discus – 29.92m


