Orangeville Art Group presents ‘Shared Visions’ exhibit at Gibson Centre

February 27, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Art Group currently has an exhibit on display at the Gibson Centre in Alliston.

The art group held an opening reception on Sunday, Feb. 23, with an opportunity to meet the artists and see the work on display.

Featuring works in several mediums, the canvases range from pastoral scenes to farm views and abstracts.

While the group is based in Orangeville, some members live in other towns and enjoy participation in several art-based groups in the region.

The group thought the Gibson Centre was an excellent venue for an art show.

The Gibson Centre is a historic building in Alliston that has many art-related groups, performances, and even an in-house resident artist.

“The Orangeville Art Group is a very established group in Orangeville,” explained the group’s President and show coordinator, Genni Selby. “It started out as nine women who had a shared vision – which is what we titled our show – to form a group and start showing member’s art, and also create an opportunity for people to show their work. It’s also an opportunity for education for people interested in the arts.”

The Orangeville Art Group likes to show their work in various venues.

“We move around,” Genni explained. “Our annual art show and sale is in the Alton (Mill) Gallery. We looked around for venues and I heard a lot of good things about the Gibson Centre and its beautiful space. I also came up here to meet the people and they are very in sync with our philosophy we have in our community, in providing an opportunity for people to show their work. We have 10 artists here today. We spoke to the display committee at the Gibson Centre and went through an application so they have an idea of what our work is. Our group is quite eclectic. We have people that are beginners and we also have people who had a long career in art.”

Genni worked in the animation industry in Toronto for 30 years working on some very well-known animated shows.

Her artwork at the show features some incredible, highly detailed scenes from horse farms she has visited.

Tottenham artist Pat Currie has works on display at the show. She brought several very different styles.

She has an abstract piece featuring 70s fashion, in which, if you remember the era, you can see the clothing style and it all makes sense.

“I’m doing a series of these ladies, and it’s called ‘Strutting Their Stuff,’” Pat explained. “This is the second of the series. The cape and boots, and all the decorations on their dresses are from the 70s.”

Pat also has a portrait that was inspired by a dark period in her life when her son was seriously injured in an accident. She threw all her emotion into creating an image that emotes rage, despair, and whatever else the viewer can see.

“I took a workshop with the Orangeville group and they were such great people and they welcomed me with open arms, so I joined the group,” Pat said of becoming involved with the group. “I am an artist here at the Gibson. I paint here on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and I paint with the Orangeville group as well.”

Artists with work on display at the show include Felicity Berti, Freda Wrench, Genni Selby, Gillian Wharton, Judi Island, Kathleen Davies, Michelle Hudson, Milly Tseng, Pat Currie and SC Esguerra.

The Shared Visions exhibit will be on display at the Gibson Centre in Alliston until March 30.

