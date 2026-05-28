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Orangeville accessibility advocates recognized for their efforts

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A pair of advocates for improved accessibility in Orangeville received kudos for their efforts.

Orangeville residents Tamara Limebeer and Rick Ugolini were recognized during council’s May 25 meeting for their efforts lobbying for a safer and more inclusive municipal environment.

Gary Marchand said their efforts should not go unrecognized and, further, their contributions to the community should be celebrated.

Limebeer and Ugolini are hardworking community assets who regularly attend council meetings and contribute to the public discourse about important issues on residents’ behalf, he said.

Michelle Hartley, another Orangeville resident, spoke about a Letter to the Editor published in the May 21 edition of The Citizen in appreciation of Limebeer and Ugolini. Particularly, she cited a claim in the letter that the advocates are not always accepted at council meetings with the respect and dignity they are due.

“I have not seen that and that upset me,” Hartley said.

She said she is a member of a town committee, and she has at times been spoken to rudely.

“That happens in the heat of a moment,” she said, and added that the letter writer may have been misinformed.


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