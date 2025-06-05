Letters to the Editor

Open letter re: Bill 5

June 5, 2025

Dear Premier Ford,

We are writing on behalf of 39 citizens’ groups with 59,000 supporters to

express our grave concerns with Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act, (Bill 5) and its destructive impact on our environment and our democracy.

First, we are deeply troubled by the immediate, mid and long-term impact of this bill on Ontario’s environment. It is clear that, in conjunction with Bill 212, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, Bill 5 destroys 70 years of thoughtful, evidence-based environmental protections. It is distressing that despite a duty to care for all Ontarians, your government puts business interests above the health of the environment, communities, workers and our democracy. Without a liveable environment and a healthy population, economic prosperity is impossible.

Second, we view establishing Special Economic Zones and repealing both the Endangered Species Act and the Ontario Heritage Act as short-sighted and dangerous. All current provincial and municipal laws as well as environmental protections must be respected to ensure the health and integrity of our environment for current and future generations.

We strongly urge your government to withdraw Bill 5 and consider the broader and deeper needs of Ontarians for a healthy environment, access to health care, education, affordable housing, better public transit and improved mental health care.

Finally, we expect your government to ensure that all land use legislation under consideration honours the constitutional requirement to meaningfully consult with First Nations.

The fact that Bill 5 disregards the government’s duty to consult is a serious step backward in the process of reconciliation.

We look forward to your timely response to our letter.

Sharon Sommervillle

Headwaters Stops The 413


