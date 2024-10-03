Ontario raises minimum wage to $17.20 per hour

By Sam Odrowski

Ontarians with minimum wage jobs will see a few more dollars go into their bank account when they are paid next.

The Government of Ontario increased minimum wage from $16.55 to $17.20 on Tuesday, Oct. 1, impacting nearly one million minimum wage workers in the province.

“Ontario’s minimum wage is one of the highest in the country,” said Ontario’s Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini.

“This 3.9 per cent increase is tied to the Consumer Price Index, meaning that a worker making the general minimum wage over a 40-hour work week will have up to $1,355 more in their pockets every year. Our fair and balanced approach makes things predictable for both workers and businesses.”

Piccini added that minimum wage jobs should be a starting point for Ontario’s workers, not an endpoint.

“That’s why we have programs helping people get into good jobs offering higher pay and more benefits. Most recently, we passed the Working for Workers Four Act, 2024, which puts workers first, fills the labour shortage, incentivizes employers to create more local jobs and helps more workers land better opportunities with bigger paycheques,” he said.

“We are going to continue to deliver real, positive change so Ontario can continue to be the best place to live, work and raise a family.”

