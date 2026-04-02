Ontario Provincial Police seek public assistance to solve 2024 Melancthon man murder

April 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have renewed their appeal for public assistance in the homicide investigation of 65-year-old David Robson, marking two years since his death with the installation of a new billboard near Orangeville to help draw public attention.

Robson was reported missing from Melancthon Township on March 21, 2024.

On April 1, 2024, officers from the OPP’s Caledon detachment responded to a report of a deceased person in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street. A post-mortem examination confirmed the death was a homicide.

Detective Inspector Mark Allison said that the police believe there may still be witnesses who have not yet come forward, despite the time that has passed.

“Two years have passed since David Robson’s death, and investigators believe there may be individuals who saw or heard something at the time but did not realize its significance,” he said. “The passage of time can also change circumstances, perspectives, or willingness to come forward.”

Allison added, “Investigators encourage anyone who believes they may have information to contact police, even if they are unsure or think the detail may be insignificant. People are not expected to draw conclusions or determine relevance, as that is the role of investigators. Information that may seem uncertain or minor could be critical when combined with other evidence.”

Investigators also believe that locating Robson’s vehicle could provide key evidence and are urging anyone with information about its whereabouts to come forward, emphasizing its importance to the case.

“Locating the vehicle could provide important information for investigators, including evidence that may help clarify the circumstances surrounding his death or identify individuals involved,” Allison said. “That is why police are emphasizing the importance of any information related to the vehicle’s location.”

Police say the renewed appeal is part of a broader strategy to generate new leads and re-engage the public.

With the passage of time, investigators believe individuals who may have seen or heard something significant could now be in a position to come forward, or may recall details that previously seemed unimportant.

As the investigation continues, police have erected a billboard along County Road 9 facing southwest at County Road 11, displaying Robson’s image along with details of his missing vehicle — a 2017 black Kia Sportage bearing Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252.

Detective Inspector Allison said that similar public awareness efforts, including billboards and media campaigns, have proven effective in advancing long-term investigations.

“Public awareness initiatives such as billboards, renewed media appeals, and visual reminders have proven effective in generating new information in cold or long‑term investigations,” he said. “In some cases, they have helped trigger recollections, locate missing vehicles, or encourage individuals who were hesitant to come forward previously to finally share what they know.”

Since the investigation began, officers have received tips from the public, all of which have been reviewed. However, the case remains active, and investigators continue to seek additional information that could help determine the circumstances surrounding Robson’s death and identify those responsible.

Investigators emphasize that even the smallest detail could be important. Anyone who believes they may have information — regardless of how minor or uncertain it may seem — is encouraged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“We hope the billboard prompts anyone passing through the area to recall some information about David Robson or the location of his vehicle,” Allison said. “We want to understand what happened to David and provide the answers his loved ones have been waiting for over the past two years.

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