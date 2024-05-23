General News

Ontario government introduces legislation to combat auto theft

May 23, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Ontario government is introducing legislation that looks to crack down on car theft.

The legislation, if passed, would suspend driver’s licences for people convicted of the crime and make penalties harsher.

With auto thefts and carjackings on the rise across the province, the legislation would help deter potential thieves and make it more challenging for criminals to re-offend, according to the provincial government.

“Car theft is a cowardly and often violent crime that can traumatize victims and communities who experience it,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontairo’s Minister of Transportation.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is sending a clear message to those who commit these crimes and using every tool in our toolbox to keep them off our streets.”

Under the proposed legislation, thieves convicted of motor vehicle theft under the Criminal Code would face a 10-year licence suspension for a first offence, a 15-year licence suspension for a second offence and a lifetime licence suspension for a third offence.

Licence suspensions would apply to convictions where the court found that aggravating factors were involved in the commission of the offence, such as violence, use of a weapon, use of force, threat, or pursuit of financial gain.

The rate at which vehicles are being stolen in Ontario has risen. Every 14 minutes, a vehicle is stolen in Ontario, with Toronto experiencing a 78 per cent increase in violent carjackings in the last three years.


