Headline News

Off-duty nurse jumps into action to help man having medical emergency at Tim Horton’s

August 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A Shelburne woman is praising the quick actions of an off-duty nurse from Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), who assisted a man experiencing a medical emergency at a Tim Hortons in Orangeville last month.

Bella Carter was sitting at a table in the Tim Hortons on the morning of July 18 when she watched off-duty nurse, Heather Swayze, step in to assist a man experiencing a medical emergency.

“I had finished a meeting and I turned around to see a man on the ground and he’s bleeding out of his head,” recalled Carter. “She was in action right away helping him.”

Swayze, who lives in Melancthon, was in the Tim Hortons waiting for the brakes on her vehicle to be changed when the medical emergency occurred.  Speaking with the Citizen, Swayze said she was standing up to throw away her coffee cup when she was alerted to the medical emergency.

“I heard a big thump and I looked over and a gentleman had collapsed at the front counter.”

From there Swayze jumped into action and began administering first-aid to the man.

“I checked his pulse and he was having a seizure so I put him into the recovery position. As I put him over, I found there was a big pool of blood under him because he had quite a big laceration on the back of his head,” said Swayze.

While yelling for someone to call 9-1-1, Swayze, who was wearing a shirt over a tank top, ended up using her own shirt to apply pressure to the wound and stem the bleeding.

“I didn’t know if he had a neck injury or any broken bones so I just stayed still until the ambulance came,” she explained.

Swayze has been a nurse at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) since April of 2023, where she works on the medicine and surgery floor.

Swayze received her practical nursing diploma from Conestoga College in 2018. Her first job in nursing was in Dufferin County as a palliative and end-of-life nurse. She spent two years working at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston before moving to Headwaters Hospital.

Swayze is currently a part-time student at Toronto Metropolitan University, where she is completing a bachelor’s degree in nursing to obtain her Registered Nurse (RN) license. 

Speaking with the Citizen, Carter recalled the emotions of witnessing the medical emergency.

“I was paralyzed in my space and I think everyone was really scared, but the fact she sounded so confident and very calm I think not only comforted the patient, but all of us there,” she said.

Carter reached out to the Citizen to share with the community the action and initiative taken by Swayze to assist the man in distress.

“She exemplified to me, what a good citizen should be and she didn’t even think twice about acting,” said Carter.

Swayze humbly described her actions as simply part of her training as a nurse.

“It’s just my natural intuition because that’s what I do for a living. I feel that the empathy and the compassion that I have is ingrained in me,” said Swayze.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

East Garafraxa business fundraises for 22-year-old recovering from serious workplace accident

By Sam Odrowski A remarkable display of support unfolded in Dufferin County over the weekend, as the community rallied to aid a young man’s recovery. ...

Over 40 firefighters extinguish large field fire in Mono amid dry, windy conditions

By Sam Odrowski A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to ...

Police search for four suspects following daytime bank robbery on Broadway

A bank on Broadway in Orangeville was the recent target of a robbery. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred ...

New record: Over 100 babies born at Headwaters last month

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A baby boom has come to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The local hospital announced in a social ...

Orangeville mayor says speed cameras are ‘not a cash grab’

By James Matthews, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville motorists will be monitored by way of speed cameras on some town thoroughfares starting next year. Council ...

Orangeville to consider municipal invasive species management of Phragmites australis

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council will soon consider taking steps against the introduction of invasive plant species. Councillor Tess Prendergast gave ...

Orangeville shortens new legislated budgeting process

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council and staff are trying to keep the annual budget process close to past practice, despite provisions ...

Off-duty nurse jumps into action to help man having medical emergency at Tim Horton’s

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne woman is praising the quick actions of an off-duty nurse from Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC), ...

Orangeville trustee at Upper Grand District School Board elected as new vice-chair

By Paula Brown Shelburne resident and Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) trustee Alethia O’Hara-Stephenson is stepping into a new role. During a special board ...

Prefabricated MRI unit placed at Headwaters Health Care Centre

By Paula Brown Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local ...