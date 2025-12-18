Sports

ODSS Scarlett Bears senior boys take third place in District 10 basketball standings

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville District Secondary School Scarlett Bears senior boys’ basketball team is in third place in the District 10 standings, but it is a very competitive season, with three other schools competing for the top spot.

Four high schools in the District have recorded three wins so far, with the standings determined by a points-for/against ratio.

The Bears have a 3-2 record and six points so far this season.

John F. Ross, Centre Wellington, and Centennial Collegiate all have six points and three wins so far this year. Ross is the only school that is undefeated.

There are eight high schools entered in the District 10 senior competition, and it is turning out to be a very competitive season.

It is a 14-game regular season, so a lot could happen before the final games are played on Feb. 10.

The playoffs will get underway with the quarter-finals on Feb. 17, followed by the semi-finals on Feb. 19.

The District championship is scheduled for Feb. 24.

The Bears hosted Centre Wellington District High School in the gym at ODSS on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

It was a well-played, fast-paced game by both teams.

When the final buzzer sounded, Centre Wellington left the court with an 83-76 win.

The Scarlett Bears will be back on their home court on Tuesday, Jan. 6, when they will host Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School from Guelph.

Game time is 5:15 p.m.

Junior

The ODSS Scarlett Bears junior boys’ basketball team is in fifth place in the District 10 standings with a 2-3 record.

John F. Ross is in first place in the standings, going undefeated after four games. They are followed by Centennial Collegiate, St. James, and Centre Wellington.

The Bears are averaging 64 points per game. That’s considerably higher than three of the teams that are ahead of them in the standings, so the Bears are having a good year with a lot of potential over the rest of the regular season.

The Junior division plays a 14-game schedule.

The playoffs will get underway on Feb. 17 with the quarterfinals. The semi-final round will take place on Feb. 19, with the District championship scheduled for Feb. 24. The highest-seeded team will have home-court advantage.


