ODSS girls compete at Day 2 of District 4/10 track and field meet

By Brian Lockhart

Track and field athletes from Orangeville District Secondary School (ODSS) competed during Day 2 of the District 4/10 championships held at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph on Tuesday, May 13.

Day 1 of the competition was held at the University of Guelph on May 6.

Fifteen schools from around the region sent athletes to the event which is a qualifier for the regional CWOSSA competition.

The ODSS girls team did well in competition with several ODSS athletes qualifying to move on to regional competition.

Leah Wenidiktow finished first in the women’s junior 100-meter dash with a time of 13:32 and will advance to CWOSSA. Leah also finished third in the women’s 80-meter hurdles with a time of 13:56.

Katie Raue finished second in the women’s 80-meter hurdles with a time of 13:45. Katie finished second in the women’s junior long jump with a distance of 4.79 meters.

In the women’s 4×100 meter junior relay, the team of Cecilia Watt, Sophie Watt, Katie Raue, and Leah Wenidiktow, finished in first place in the final with a time of 53.07. The team placed fifth in the women’s 4×400 open relay with a time of 4:33.22.

Adalynn McClean finished fourth in the novice women’s 80-meter hurdles with a time of 16.92, seventh in the women’s 400-meter with a time of 1:10.16, and fourth in the women’s novice 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.47.

Cecilia Watt competed in the women’s novice 200-meter race, finishing 10th with a time of 31.02.

In the women’s 800-meter race, Olivia Curry placed sixth with a time of 2:54.93, Madeleine Hall finished 10th with a time of 3:21.38, and Emily McDowell placed 12th with a time of 4:05.96.

Olivia Curry finished 10th in the women’s novice 1,500-meter with a time of 5:50.86. Olivia also competed in the women’s 3000-meter, finishing in fifth place with a time of 14:10.08.

In the women’s junior 200-meter, Katie Raue finished third with a time of 27.95. Leah Wenidiktow finished sixth with a time of 29.02. Selah Gowing finished in 11th place with a time of 30.03.

Abby Groves had an outstanding day of competition finishing in fifth place in the women’s junior 800-meter race with a time of 2:40.85, finishing fifth in the women’s junior 1500-meter race with a time of 5:32.54, and finishing in third place in the women’s junior 3000-meter race with a time of 12:30.84.

Selah Gowing finished eighth in the women’s junior long jump with a distance of 3.88 meters.

Zoe Papavasiliou placed 10th in junior women’s shot put with a throw of 6.88 meters and placed fifth in women’s discus with a distance of 1.68 meters. Zoe placed seventh in junior women’s javelin with a distance of 16.48 meters.

Rayne Argel placed 16th in women’s junior shot put with a throw of 4.81 meters, and sixth in women’s junior discus with a distance of 15.74 meters. Rayne placed 11th in women’s junior javelin with a distance of 11.76 meters.

In the women’s senior 100 meters, Jordan Gorman placed 6th with a time of 13.64. Jordan also finished 6th in the women’s senior 200-meter race with a time of 28.61, and 12th in the women’s senior 400-meter with a time of 1:12.53.

In the women’s 400-meter race, Chloe Regimbal finished in 11th place with a time of 1:11.57.

In the women’s senior 800-meter race, Keira Phillip placed seventh with a time of 2:33.14, Chloe Regimbal finished 13th with a time of 2:51.15, Talia Osborne finished 14th with a time of 2:52.83, Chloejade Grondin finished in 15th place with a time of 2:54.26, and Makenna Olmstead placed 19th with a time of 3:33.34.

Keira Phillip placed fourth in the women’s senior 1,500-meter. Chloe Regimbal placed 11th with a time of 5:59,32, and Chloejade Grondin placed 12th with a time of 6:01.14.

In the women’s senior 3,000-meter, Ailsa Boga placed second with a time of 11:38.75 and qualified for CWOSSA. Keira Phillip placed fourth with a time of 12:14.02.

In the women’s senior long jump, Franziska Von Janson placed 15th with a distance of 3.83 meters.

In the women’s senior shot put, Bray Wallace placed eighth with a distance of 6.17 meters. Bray also finished in seventh place in women’s senior discus with a throw of 21.78 meters, and 15th in women’s senior javelin with a throw of 14.88 meters.

Ailsa Bogan won the women’s open 2,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 8:07.90.

In the women’s 100-meter race for the intellectually impaired, Emily McDowell finished second with a time of 18:79, Adrianna Stoneham finished third with a time of 18.88, and Lily Da Silva finished fourth with a time of 20.08.

See the ODSS boy’s Day 2 District 4/10 results in the next edition of the Citizen.

