Northmen Jr A win home opener over Six Nations

By Brian Lockhart

The Minto Cup defending champion Orangeville Junior A Northmen returned to the floor at Tony Rose arena after a two-year absence and won their home opener 14-8 over the Six Nations Arrows on Wednesday (May 11).

It was the first return of Junior A lacrosse to the province since the cancellation of the last two season due to the pandemic.

The players were ready and enthusiastic about starting a new season and fans were glad to be back in the stands at Tony Rose to see the team after such a long hiatus.

The Northmen jumped out to an early lead in the Wednesday game scoring three before the Arrows could respond.

First period Northmen goals came from Noah Millsap, Cole Teeple, and Jeremy Searle.

The teams matched five goals each in the second period leaving the Northmen ahead 8-7 with one period left to go.

Second period Northmen goals came from Liam Matthews for two, Jeremy Searle for two, and Nate Ruff.

It was the third period that really saw the Northmen take control of the floor.

They blew the scoring wide open with four goals by the midway mark. Six Nations managed to score a single, but two more Orangeville goals sealed the deal and the Northmen left the floor with a 14-8 win in their first game of the season.

Third period Northmen goals came from Noah Millsap, Liam Perro, Jeremy Searle, Cohen Jennings for two, and Liam Matthews for the final goal of the game with 1:53 left on the clock.

There are 11 teams in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League line-up this season.

The Northmen will be back at Tony Rose on Friday, May 20, when they will host the Toronto Beaches.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

