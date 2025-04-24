Normal operations restored at Town of Orangeville following cyber-attack

April 24, 2025

By Sam Odrowski

After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back up and running.

While there was no evidence of broad-based public impact, some personal information of former Orangeville Police Service staff and town employees from 2005 to 2023 was compromised due to the cyber-attack. Leaked personal information includes social insurance numbers, driver’s licenses, health cards, passports, birth certificates, and financial information.

“The Town has completed initial notifications to potentially impacted individuals based on the files reviewed to date. We encourage both Town of Orangeville and Orangeville Police Service employees who worked with these organizations during the 2005-2023 period to reach out directly if they think they should have received a notification,” said Town of Orangeville CAO David Smith.

He told the Citizen in response to the cyber-attack, the town is accelerating a project identified in its work plan to review and update its aging phone system, which is currently operating in a modified manner.

Town staff, in consultation with cybersecurity experts, are reviewing potential options to replace the system.

While systems have returned to normal, the investigation into the cyber-attack is ongoing.

As such, the Town of Orangeville has told the Citizen it is unable to disclose certain pieces of information. These details include the full scope of the cyber-attack, its cause, associated cost and the number of potentially impacted people.

