Headline News

Normal operations restored at Town of Orangeville following cyber-attack

April 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back up and running.

While there was no evidence of broad-based public impact, some personal information of former Orangeville Police Service staff and town employees from 2005 to 2023 was compromised due to the cyber-attack. Leaked personal information includes social insurance numbers, driver’s licenses, health cards, passports, birth certificates, and financial information.

“The Town has completed initial notifications to potentially impacted individuals based on the files reviewed to date. We encourage both Town of Orangeville and Orangeville Police Service employees who worked with these organizations during the 2005-2023 period to reach out directly if they think they should have received a notification,” said Town of Orangeville CAO David Smith.

He told the Citizen in response to the cyber-attack, the town is accelerating a project identified in its work plan to review and update its aging phone system, which is currently operating in a modified manner.

Town staff, in consultation with cybersecurity experts, are reviewing potential options to replace the system.

While systems have returned to normal, the investigation into the cyber-attack is ongoing.

As such, the Town of Orangeville has told the Citizen it is unable to disclose certain pieces of information. These details include the full scope of the cyber-attack, its cause, associated cost and the number of potentially impacted people.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Green Ribbon Campaign encourages organ donation, raises awareness

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Do you know if you’re an organ donor? An Orangeville-based initiative dedicated to organ donation advocacy is raising ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates answer questions on key issues ahead of federal election

By Sam Odrowski A record-setting number of Canadians participated in advanced voting ahead of the country’s 45th General Election. And many millions more will cast ...

‘Volunteers Make Waves’ in Dufferin County and across Canada for National Volunteer Week

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Volunteers dedicate countless hours each year to help support their communities, and Dufferin County organizations will be recognizing ...

The Health Practice opens in Orangeville, improves access to naturopathic medicine locally

By Sam Odrowski A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month. Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, ...

Orangeville father-daughter duo featured as contestants in home improvement TV show

By Mark Pavilons Home improvement reality shows have viewers glued to their screens in record numbers. As people decide to stay put and improve their ...

Normal operations restored at Town of Orangeville following cyber-attack

By Sam Odrowski After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back ...

Senate report at Amaranth council calls for collaboration to protect soil assets

By JAMES MATTHEWS The federal government needs to designate soil as a strategic national asset. That’s according to a 2024 report called Critical Ground: Why ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at Dufferin Board of Trade debate

Conservative, NDP, People’s Party of Canada, and independent candidates attended debate By Zachary Roman Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on ...

Local woman’s 80 acts of kindness for her 80th birthday raises $42,000 for Headwaters

By Paula Brown A local resident’s efforts to complete a year’s worth of small acts of kindness has moved Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) one ...

Orangeville mayor says she has no intention of using ‘strong mayor’ powers following province’s announcement

By Sam Odrowski The provincial government announced last week that it is expanding “strong mayor” powers to 169 municipalities across Ontario, effective May 1. The ...