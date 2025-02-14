Headline News

Nominations open on Valentine’s Day for Rotary Community Choice Grants

February 14, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Is there one or more local nonprofits in the community you feel deserve extra funding?

Now is the chance to show some love and nominate them to receive one of five $3,000 grants doles out by the Orangeville Rotary Highland’s Club annually.

Nominations for the grants open tomorrow, Feb. 14 and close on Feb. 28. Nominations can be done by emailing grants@rcoh.ca or posting a comment on Rotary Orangeville Highlands’ Facebook or Instagram pages. Once nominated, not-for-profit organizations will be invited to fill out a simple two-page application form. 

“All nonprofits are struggling right now. We want to hear from the community about what programs are helping them the most, what charities are most in need,” said Orangeville Highlands Club President Len Meyer.

The annual grant program is now in its fifth year. It’s a unique program where residents of Orangeville have a say in what nonprofits receive grant.

In addition to having the public nominate local nonprofits, they also get to vote on which five will receive grant funding.

Online voting of nominated charities commences on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Each person participating can cast one vote.

The top three nonprofits receiving the most votes will each be awarded $3,000. The final two grants will be selected from the list by Rotary members, with an eye to helping smaller nonprofits that do not have a large social media following to solicit votes.

“Valentine’s Day, send us your nominations. St. Patrick’s Day, vote for your top choices. The voting will be open until March 24 and we will announce the recipients by March 31. It’s a great way to celebrate our community,” said Meyer.  


