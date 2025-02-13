No show Sylvia Jones

Dear Mr. Editor

Recent demonstrations at MLA Sylvia Jones’ office should provide a need for discussions with the Voters but to no avail.

The lack of concern by MLA Sylvia Jones who is again being a “no show” by not listening to the local concerns highlights the Conservative view that they care little for the environment and the community of Cataract. The looming mega quarry site bears a disturbing similarity to controversies like Bill 23, the Greenbelt scandal and the proposed Highway 413, all actions threaten the very foundation of environmental stewardship and the future of Dufferin Caledon.

Ford’s plans aren’t about safeguarding Ontario’s future — they’re about shortsighted gains that prioritize profit over people and the planet. We need an approach that values environmental responsibility, respects environmental assessments, and focuses on innovation without compromising our collective future.

Ford’s vision isn’t just about trade; his troubling agenda catering to his elite allies and his plan for an “AmCan fortress” reflects the same disregard for sustainable growth as seen in Greenbelt sell-offs, pushing to convert farmland for his rich businessman friends and destroying Universal Health Services.

Yours Sincerely

Winston Uytenbogaart

Orangeville

