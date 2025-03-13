No new information available on cyber-attack impacting Town of Orangeville

March 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville has no new information to share regarding an ongoing cyber-attack that began on Feb. 27.

The Citizen reported on March 6 that the Town was dealing with a cybersecurity incident impacting several of its departments as well as Theatre Orangeville and the Orangeville Public Library.

At that time, the Town was unable to share very much information about the incident due to it being under investigation. The extent of the cyber-attack, nature of its impact, what systems were impacted, and if personal information has been compromised is still not known.

The Town of Orangeville told the Citizen on March 11 that it is continuing to work with cyber security experts and local authorities as their investigations continue. In the meantime, the Town is focused on recovery efforts and the continued delivery of public services.

Readers Comments (0)