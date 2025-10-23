No breaks from parking fees for Mono residents, says council

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Being a Mono resident won’t get you off the hook for parking fees at parks and conservation areas.

Mono resident Anthony Hosein inquired about the possibility of a program that would reimburse Mono residents for parking at local conservation parks. After proof of residency is provided, of course.

“Dinging us for parking adds an additional cost to those that live in Mono,” Hosein said.

“It does say our conservation parks,” said Fred Simpson, the town’s clerk. “It may also include Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, though not explicitly stated (in the question).”

“I understand the sentiment here,” Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said. “But we have parking regulations for a reason and I don’t think we should make allowances for someone where there’s no parking.”

Councillor Melinda Davie suggested Hosein had asked about the reimbursement of fees and not fines or penalties.

“There are some municipalities that do have a program,” she said.

Such programs had been discussed by Mono council during the COVID-19 pandemic. More non-residents availed of the conservation areas and parks when social distancing was paramount to prevent the spread of the virus.

“There are towns who do a kind of a … you get a badge for your car and if you’re parking you don’t have to pay,” Davie said.

But, she said, Mono doesn’t have a financial wiggle room to “be giving money away.”

“We really don’t,” she said.

Mono contributes annual money toward the upkeep and operation of the conservation authority. Immediate neighbours can simply walk into the parks, but Mono residents farther away would need to drive and pay $8 to park, she said.

“There’s multiple access (points) to Island Lake CVC (Credit Valley Conservation) lands,” said Mike Dunmore, the town’s CAO.

The reimbursement of funds is a tough issue for council, he said.

Having that conversation about parking fees is fitting for October when foliage turns fall colours, he said.

“It’s the beauty of Mono that causes this conversation,” Dunmore said. “In a couple weeks, it’ll be gone. The parking issue will be gone.”

