New town tree sculpture makes you ‘think’

December 8, 2022

By Brian Lockhart

The Town of Orangeville has unveiled a new tree sculpture as part of its unique collection of public art on display around the community.

The new sculpture, titled Thinker Squirrel, is located on Elizabeth Street across from the Dufferin County Courthouse. The sculpture features a squirrel deep in thought atop a collection of books.

The squirrel appears contemplative, perhaps preparing to make an important decision.

This is the fourth sculpture in Orangeville that was created by artist Robbin Wensozki. His other works in town include The Graduate, Mr. Lacrosse, and The Victorian Lady.

Mr. Wensozki was born in British Columbia and moved to Malta when he was a youth. The experience of other cultures and the rich art history of Malta left a permanent impression on him. When he moved back to Canada he was compelled to try to accomplish something meaningful and creative.

He created his first sculpture in 2003.

“I absolutely love creating meaningful and special pieces from memorials to abstracts,” Mr. Wensozki said. “I strive to create art that moves and makes people think.”

The Squirrel sculpture is carved out of black walnut wood and stands at over seven feet tall. It was created as a nod to the renowned sculpture, The Thinker, by Auguste Rodin.

The Town of Orangeville’s tree sculpture collection can be explored using Driftscape, a free interactive mobile app.

Visitors can follow a self-guided tour or use the app to find specific pieces.

