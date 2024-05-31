General News

New Explore Dufferin tourism website launches

May 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski 

Dufferin County has launched a new Explore Dufferin tourism website at www.exploredufferincounty.ca to help residents and visitors find things to do and experience this season and beyond!

 “The new Explore Dufferin website is full of information on everything that makes Dufferin County so amazing, from our agritourism, to our unique shops and restaurants, to local events for all ages and interests. Visit [the Explore Dufferin County website] today to learn more about our community or plan your visit to Dufferin,” said Dufferin County Warden Darren White.

The user-friendly and interactive website is a one-stop shop for all there is to see, do and experience in Dufferin County.

 Feature highlights include:

  • Detailed itineraries for different tourist profiles, including the Cultural Curator, Epicurean Explorer, Family Funatic, Terra Trekker and Thrill Seeker;
  • The Explore Dufferin Guide;
  • Clickable GIS maps of trailheads, shopping, dining, places to stay and more;
  • A community events calendar and the ability to submit local events
  • Local business features and business resources; and
  • Data insights for each local municipality in Dufferin County.

Visit the Explore Dufferin website to discover local hidden gems, plan your visit to the county, mark your calendar for great community events, find new places to shop and dine, and learn more about Dufferin communities!

“Summer weather is here, and Dufferin County is excited to launch its new Explore Dufferin website to help spread the word on our amazing community and highlight everything it has to offer! Visit the website today for the online Explore Dufferin Guide, suggested itineraries and more,” said Janet Horner, Dufferin County Councillor and Chair of the Development and Tourism Committee.


