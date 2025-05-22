New executive director brings experience in trauma-informed advocacy to Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services

By Paula Brown

Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services (CDVS) has appointed a new executive director.

The Board of Directors for CDVS announced earlier this month that Julie Elsdon-Height has been named the incoming executive director. Elsdon-Height will replace the organization’s previous executive director, Dorothy Davis, who retired after more than 25 years with CDVS.

“I’m deeply honoured to have this position and, of course, excited. CDVS plays such an important role in our community, and stepping into this position feels incredibly meaningful,” Elsdon-Height told the Free Press in an email. “I’ve lived and worked in Dufferin for most of my life, and I care deeply about the people here. This work matters, and I feel grateful for the chance to work alongside the dedicated staff and volunteers who show up every day for people in our community.”

Elsdon-Height is a registered social worker and completing her Master of Social Work at the University of Waterloo after obtaining an Honours Bachelor of Indigenous Social Work from Laurentian University.

Over the last 10 years, Elsdon-Height has focused on community-based work in supporting people dealing with trauma, mental health struggles, addictions and violence. She has worked in private practice, co-founded an Indigenous non-profit called the Brave Canoe and been involved in grassroots efforts around harm reduction, healing and inclusion.

“A lifelong resident of Dufferin County, she brings a strong commitment to building safe, inclusive and trauma-informed services that meet the evolving needs of our community,” reads a statement from the CDVS Board of Directors.

Speaking with the Free Press about her decision to move into the victim services sector, Elsdon-Height said, “DCVS responders are often the first point of contact for someone experiencing the worst moment of their life. To be part of a service that meets people with dignity, care, and concrete support — that’s meaningful to me.”

She added, “For years, I’ve walked alongside survivors of violence, loss, and systemic injustice. I know the importance of trauma-informed advocacy, of having someone in your corner who can help you make sense of what just happened and connect you to the right next step. CDVS does that, and I want to be part of growing that impact.”

Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services is a not-for-profit, charitable organization serving Caledon and Dufferin County. The agency offers free, one-to-one, confidential assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to support individuals affected by crime and tragic circumstances.

As she prepares to take on the role of leading Caledon\Dufferin Victim Services, Elsdon-Height said her vision for the future of the agency is focused on listening to the community, staff, volunteers, CDVS partners and survivors. She is also looking at developing CDVS as a hub of collaboration and a trusted partner for local safety and wellness efforts.

“That means strengthening partnerships with first responders, community social services and health teams, ensuring our services are inclusive and culturally safe, and exploring innovative approaches to rural and mobile service delivery,” she explained.

Elsdon-Height also noted the importance of evolving with the needs of the community.

“We’re seeing more complex trauma, more diverse needs, and more calls for wraparound support,” she said. “I believe CDVS is an organization that exemplifies community support for those facing the most difficult challenges, and we have a responsibility to evolve with intention. That means being responsive, reducing barriers to access, and deepening collaborative care relationships to ensure no one falls through the cracks, especially in moments of crisis.”

Elsdon-Height’s role as executive director went into effect on May 12.

