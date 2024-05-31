Sports

National Lacrosse names Nick Rose for Goalie of the Year

May 31, 2024

By Brian Lockhart

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) has announced that Toronto Rock goaltender, and former Orangeville Northmen, Nick Rose, is the winner of the 2024 NLL Goaltender of the Year Award.

Rose’s spectacular season saw him lead the NLL in wins, with 15, a goals-against average of 9.18, and a save percentage of .812. This is considered the goalie version of the Triple Crown.

“This award is a great honour and something I’ll look back on fondly and with pride after my career is over,” remarked Rose.  “I’d like to thank all my teammates including our defence who are in my opinion the best in the league. They put me in a position to succeed and are the key to our team winning games.  It is a great honour and achievement to win this award, but I know we have 30 guys on this team that would trade any individual award for a championship.”

The 36-year-old Orangeville native also had a historic season from a Toronto Rock franchise perspective, passing Bot Watson for the all-time Rock lead in both career wins (108) and career saves (6,493).

“Nick was outstanding this season,” said Toronto Rock Head Coach Matt Sawyer.  “He was our most important and best performer from start to finish this season.  He’s been so good for so many years, but he certainly took his play to another level this season.” 

This marks the second time a Toronto Rock goaltender has been named the League’s best.

In 2008, Bob Watson won the award, which was the one and only time the NLL Hall of Famer was recognized as the League’s top goaltender.


