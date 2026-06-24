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Nashville Takeover to continue as planned after three venue withdrawals, says organizer

June 24, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A downtown Orangeville music event is set to proceed next week, with organizers and participating businesses confirming adjustments to the venue lineup ahead of the July 10 to 12 Nashville Takeover Orangeville.

The Hatter, Bluebird Cafe & Grill and Greystones will no longer take part in the Nashville Takeover Orangeville event scheduled for July 10 to 12.

In a public statement, The Hatter said it made “the difficult decision to withdraw” after issues emerged during the planning process.

“Over the past several weeks, a number of operational and logistical concerns arose that led our management team to conclude that participation would not be in the best interests of our staff, our guests, or our business,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, despite repeated efforts, we were unable to obtain the level of communication and operational clarity required for us to participate successfully.”

The Hatter added that it chose to step back rather than proceed with an arrangement it could not confidently execute. The restaurant said it will remain open during the event weekend.

Bluebird Cafe & Grill and The Nest Guest Suites also confirmed that they are withdrawing as participating venues for the Nashville Takeover.

“While we will no longer be involved in the event, our doors will remain open [during] regular hours throughout the weekend, and reservations will continue as usual,” wrote the Bluebird in a social media statement.

“We look forward to welcoming our regular guests, visitors to Orangeville, and anyone looking to enjoy a meal, a drink, or a weekend stay with us.”

While Greystones did not publicly announce their withdrawal, at the time of print, Nashville Takeover founder and organizer Scotty Grieve confirmed they will no longer be participating.

Grieve said venue participation can shift during the planning process for various operational reasons.

He said the event is “moving forward as planned” and continues to feature a lineup of participating venues, including Lightcaster, Best Western, Taphouse, Orangeville Opera House, Barley Vine Co., Kelsey’s and the Athlete Institute.

“As a large-scale, multi-venue event operating in communities across Canada, occasional venue changes are a normal part of the planning process,” Grieve said. “These changes do not impact our ability to deliver a full weekend of programming, live music, and experiences for our guests.”

He added that no other venue withdrawals have materially affected the event.


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