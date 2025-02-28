Museum of Dufferin’s juried photography exhibit to feature scenes of rural living

By Paula Brown

The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is sharing the beauty of rural life through a new juried photography exhibit.

The new exhibit titled, “Life in the Country,” features the works of 30 talented photographers and will be unveiled in the museum’s Silo Gallery during a special event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on March 8.

“Life in the Country” looks to celebrate the simple yet profound stories that unfold in rural communities by highlighting both familiar and new scenes and unexpected views of the countryside.

The photography displayed in the exhibit brings rural life to vivid detail – from sweeping landscapes to intimate portraits and charming farm animals.

“We’re hosting this exhibition to celebrate Canadian photography and the beauty of country living. In a world where we scroll through images on social media without much thought to the who, where, what, and why, this exhibit invites you to slow down, take in the photographs, and discover the stories behind them,” said Sarah Robinson, curator of the exhibit.

The Museum of Dufferin received more than 500 photograph submissions for the juried exhibit before the exhibit was whittled down to the works of 30 talented photographers.

“It was a challenge for our jurors to select only 30 images for the exhibition,” said Robinson. “Life in the Country celebrates the beauty and spirit of rural life through the work of 30 incredible Canadian photographers. The local Dufferin talent is especially impressive, capturing the landscapes, people, and moments that make living in our County so special.”

During the exhibit’s unveiling, the Museum of Dufferin will also give photographers awards for their submitted works. The exhibition awards are sponsored by The Rotary Club of Shelburne and several private community donations.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

For those unable to attend to unveiling, “Life in the Country” will be on display at the Museum of Dufferin until May 31.

To learn more about the art exhibit and other shows at the local museum, visit www.dufferinmuseum.com.

