Much-anticipated Authors in the Hills of Mulmur returns this weekend

August 7, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Once again, Nancy Frater, owner of BookLore, is bringing us back to the beautiful Foley Barn, located on Sideroad 10 in Mulmur, for another Authors in the Hills event on Aug. 10.

Frater notes in her email to the Citizen this week that the Authors in Mulmur events are the brainchild of Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner, and are a literary ‘sense of occasion,’ with tickets selling out early.

Frater writes, “This annual event is a collaboration between the Township of Mulmur, Shelburne Public Library, BookLore and hard-working volunteers.”

Taking on the theme of History, Mystery and Mayhem, the three authors featured in the Aug. 10 event are bringing the best of summer reading for interest, fun and humour, Frater calling it a “cutting-edge line up.”

History: For history buffs, The Resistance Painter by Kath Jonathan, examines “the little-known story of Poland’s extraordinary WWll resistance army and the contemporary lives of two artists, grandmother and granddaughter, inextricably linked by a wartime betrayal. This year we wanted something that would have a wide appeal. There is a great interest in historical fiction so The Resistance Painter was the perfect fit,” Frater commented.

The Resistance Painter has seen reviews saying, “immersive, heart-wrenching but hopeful; not to be missed.”

Jonathan is a former educator, poet, short story writer, and novel writer.

Mystery: Author of “Hum if you Don’t the Words,” “If you Want to Make God Laugh,” and “The Witches of Moonshyne Manor,” Bianca Marais is back by popular demand. She takes readers through the process of solving a murder that hasn’t happened yet.

Her book for this Aug. 10 event is “A Most Puzzling Murder.” It is “an interactive, quirky, locked-room murder mystery.” Positively nail-biting!

Novelist Nita Prose praised the book.

“[It is] filled with conundrums, murder most foul, and more spells than you can shake a stick at, this original novel is a puzzler’s delight,” she said.

Frater related, “BookLore launched Bianca Marais to our area readers. ‘Hum If You Don’t Know The Words’ was presented at The Opera House with Theatre Orangeville; ‘If you Want to Make God Laugh’ was chosen as Dufferin’s One Book choice; ‘The Witches’ was presented at the Headwaters Arts Festival at the Alton Mill.”

Marais is now called back by fans wanting to read more of her work.

Mayhem: In an email to the Citizen, Frater saidSue Hincenbergs, former TV producer, brings a tremendously comic novel overflowing with wicked, murderous fun in “The Retirement Plan.” In a clear tale of how old marriages can sour, three middle-aged friends turn to murder with a view of collecting on their husbands’ life insurance policies. Their plans may be shaken as they are unaware that their husbands have a devious plan of their own.

Crime Time says, “Think Richard Osman, mischievous, elderly pensioners meets Bad Sisters and Desperate Housewives… the shenanigans move fast and furiously.”

Frater always treats patrons to a reception and refreshments at all of her author’s presentations. Come to the Foley Barn on Aug. 10, starting at 1 p.m., to watch the discussion among the three authors, have a chance to meet them and let sign the books you want.

Tickets are limited to 150 in total and can be purchased at BookLore in Orangeville, which can be called at 519-942-3830. The Shelburne Public Library also has tickets and can be contacted at 519-925-2168. As well, tickets can be bought at the Mulmur Township Office.

Email frontdesk@shelburnelibrary.ca to purchase a ticket online.

