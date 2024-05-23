MP Kyle Seeback calls on feds to pause carbon tax over summer

May 23, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback is joining Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre in calling on the federal government to pause the carbon tax, the federal gas tax, and the GST for the summer to bring financial relief to Canadians.

“After nine years of Justin Trudeau, Canadians are being forced to cancel their summer vacations as the Liberals’ tax-and-spend agenda has made even a simple road trip unaffordable. Parents can barely afford basic necessities, much less a summer vacation,” said Seeback in a statement released on May 16,

“Families will have to pay $700 more for food this year than they did in 2023. Last year, food banks had to handle a record 2 million visits in a single month, with a million more visits expected in 2024. Homeless encampments are common in every city across Canada.”

Seeback added, “In the middle of this historic cost-of-living crisis, Trudeau and his NDP coalition partners decided to hike the carbon tax by 23 percent. This is just one step in his plan to quadruple the carbon tax over the next six years, making everything more expensive at the worst possible time. In fact, since Trudeau became Prime Minister, gas prices have surged by more than 50 per cent.”

The independent Parliamentary Budget Officer has confirmed that most families pay more in the carbon tax than they receive in the rebate when factoring in its impact on the overall economy.

This year, the carbon tax is expected to add $1,647 in additional spending for each person in Ontario.

“Common Sense Conservatives and I are calling on Trudeau to give Canadians a break this summer by axing the carbon tax, the gas tax, and the GST between Victoria Day and Labour Day so families can afford to take a simple summer vacation,” Seeback said. “This will save Ontarians $592 this summer.”

If elected, Seeback said the conservatives will remove the carbon tax.

But until an election is called, Seeback said Trudeau needs to adopt the common sense measure of axing the tax to give Canadians a break this summer.

