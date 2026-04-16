Commentary

Monthly Message: Nominations open for the 2026 Business Excellence Awards

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Every local business has a story.

It’s the early mornings, the risks taken, the community supported, and the passion behind every product, service, or cause. These stories shape Dufferin County, and now is the time to recognize them.

The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) is inviting the community to nominate outstanding businesses, nonprofits, and business leaders for the 2026 Business Excellence Awards. Nominations are now open and will close on May 1, 2026.

This is more than an awards program. It’s a chance to celebrate the people behind the businesses we rely on every day. For nominees, it’s a meaningful and “feel good” moment that brings recognition, builds pride, and provides an opportunity to share their story with the community.

Nomination Categories include:

  • Business of the Year
  • Small Business of the Year
  • Nonprofit of the Year
  • Businessperson of the Year
  • New Business Award
  • Local Impact Award

Winners will be announced at the Awards Gala on May 21, 2026, at the Best Western Plus Orangeville Inn & Suites, featuring a Casino Night theme and an evening dedicated to celebrating local excellence.

Supporting local businesses isn’t just about where we shop. It’s about investing in our community. Taking a moment to nominate a business or organization is a simple but powerful way to show appreciation and help shine a spotlight on those making a difference in Dufferin County.

To submit a nomination or learn more, visit:
www.dufferinbot.ca/2026BEAs


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