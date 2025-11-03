Monster Trucks All Out Event at Orangeville Fairgrounds delivers a thrilling spectacle

November 3, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

It was a car-crushing day with lots of thrills for fans at the Monster Trucks All Out event held at the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 18.

Fans cheered on the drivers as the monster trucks crushed lines of cars with their giant monster sized tires and bounced around and into the air as they demolished cars on the track.

The event featured popular trucks – Outfoxed, Canadian Crusher, Bucking Bronco, and RoboShark, a new truck on the circuit.

A pre-show pit party allowed guests to meet the drivers for photos and autographs and a chance to see the monster trucks close up.

To really get visitors involved, there was a chance to get on board a monster truck and take a thrilling ride along the course, while strapped in the back with other riders.

Between truck events, daredevil motorcycle riders put on a show and flew off a ramp to considerable height before landing on a cushioned landing ramp.

The kids got involved during power wheel races, and they had the chance to drive on the track in mini-style monster trucks.

It was a loud and thrilling show, and the crowd was animated and supportive during the event.

Readers Comments (0)