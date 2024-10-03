General News

Mono’s bylaw status change reflects natural progression: CAO

October 3, 2024

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono council has initiated levels of public engagement regarding proposed bylaws.

Dennis Levesque, the Dufferin-Northern Peel Anglers and Hunters Association’s secretary, asked during council’s Sept. 27 meeting about any public engagement that has been done for the proposed firearms bylaw report item referenced in council’s unfinished business agenda item.

The status for that item indicates a draft bylaw is ready to be introduced.

“A member of council raised the issue and council agreed to refer it to staff for a workup,” Mono Mayor John Creelman said. “We haven’t had any engagement with the public yet and probably won’t until we see some paperwork back from the clerk.”

“But we will,” said Councillor Melinda Davie.

“We sometimes change the priority of what we call colloquially as our To Do List,” Creelman said.

Mike Dunmore, the town’s CAO, said council has introduced an engagement process and that begins with the proposed bylaw’s introduction.

“Then council follows up with a Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3 engagement process which is where they decide on how they do the public consultation,” Dunmore said.

And that’s why the “public engagement” verbiage under the item’s status has been changed on council’s list of unfinished business, he said.

“So it’s a natural progression,” Dunmore said. “Similar to what’s happening with the noise bylaw right now.”

Creelman said every proposed bylaw doesn’t “trigger” the progression of engagement.

“It will be a decision of council as to whether or not which level of engagement, if any, is engaged,” the mayor said. “But I can assure you that particular bylaw is probably going to hit one of those levels.”


